General Staff confirmed strike on Russian positions in Tokmak

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack on the positions of the Russian occupiers in Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, which was carried out on January 3.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"On January 3, fire damage was confirmed to the concentration of the occupiers' manpower and military equipment in the Tokmak settlement of the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy's losses amounted to about 80 servicemen, wounded and dead," the message reads.

