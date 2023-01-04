Scholz’s rating has almost halved in year

In Germany in 2022, trust in all key political institutions has fallen - in particular, in the federal government and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

This is evidenced by the results of the Trendbarometer study conducted by the sociological company Forsa, Censor.NET reports with reference to Euro Integration.

As in all previous years, the federal president is the most trusted among political institutions: 63% of Germans have a lot of trust in Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Governments of federal states (46%), mayors and members of city councils (44%), city and municipal representatives (43% each) are next in the trust rating by a significant margin. Only 37% of Germans still have a lot of trust in the Bundestag, 34% in the federal government and 33% in the federal chancellor.

Thus, trust in the government fell by 22% over the year, and in Scholz by 24%. For comparison: at the turn of 2020-2021, at the height of the coronavirus, 75% had a lot of confidence in his predecessor, Angela Merkel.

In addition, 31% of respondents still have a lot of trust in the European Union, and 17% in political parties.

Sociologists have traced clear differences in the level of trust in political institutions between supporters of individual parties. Voters of the Social Democratic Party trust most political institutions more than supporters of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc. On the other hand, among the supporters of the radical right-wing "Alternative for Germany" trust in political institutions is 2-3%.

The survey was conducted from December 15 to 22, 2022, based on a representative sample of 4,003 adult German citizens.