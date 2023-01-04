Danilov on German tanks for Armed Forces: If Scholz wants war with Russian Federation near Berlin, he can continue game
He said this in an interview on a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.
"If Mr. Scholz wants the Germans to fight with the Russians near Berlin and near Stuttgart with German tanks, then they can continue this game in the future, conduct research: whether tanks should be given or not," said Danilov.
The Secretary of the National Security Council stated that the war unleashed by Russia is a "huge challenge" for Europe, and countries that understand this help Ukraine "by 150%".
"Those countries that are gradually beginning to see that this needs to be done, they also started this movement. And I thank both the Germans and the French for changing their point of view," Danilov said.
He also expressed confidence that "the issue of tanks is a matter of time."