Danilov on German tanks for Armed Forces: If Scholz wants war with Russian Federation near Berlin, he can continue game

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov is sure that the transfer of modern tanks to Ukraine is a matter of time, and Germany should go for it if it does not want the war with the Russians to continue already on its territory.

He said this in an interview on a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"If Mr. Scholz wants the Germans to fight with the Russians near Berlin and near Stuttgart with German tanks, then they can continue this game in the future, conduct research: whether tanks should be given or not," said Danilov.

The Secretary of the National Security Council stated that the war unleashed by Russia is a "huge challenge" for Europe, and countries that understand this help Ukraine "by 150%".

Read more: Ukraine agrees not only on new Patriot batteries, but also on supply of new systems NASAMS, Iris-T, Crotale, - Kuleba

"Those countries that are gradually beginning to see that this needs to be done, they also started this movement. And I thank both the Germans and the French for changing their point of view," Danilov said.

He also expressed confidence that "the issue of tanks is a matter of time."