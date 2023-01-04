Part of Russian troops from Belarus may be redeployed to Donbas - State Border Guard Service

Russia may redeploy some of its troops from Belarus to Donbas in next two weeks.

This was stated by the head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deineko during the telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"We see that the territory of Belarus is now used for combat coordination of the Russian occupation troops. Of course, the enemy should not be underestimated. Of course, there is a threat (of an open invasion from Belarus - Ed.), but I cannot say that it is real and critical now," Deineko said.

According to the head of the State Border Guard Service, the total number of Russian troops in Belarus ranges from 10.2 to 10.5 thousand servicemen. Most of them are in Vitebsk region.

Also, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Kremlin plans to deploy some troops from Belarus in Donbas in the next two weeks, and to replace them with some soldiers from the 3rd Army Corps of the 6th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

Taking into account these data, according to Deineko, it is unlikely that the enemy troops will be able to carry out a repeated full-scale offensive on the territory of Ukraine from the north.

"They can try to repeat this offensive, but I am sure that it will not be successful. If they are ready for the second defeat, then they can start it tomorrow, for example. But they do not have enough forces for this," added Deineko.