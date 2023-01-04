Russian troops continue to amass forces in combat areas and try to attack in three directions, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Sta

During this day, Ukrainian aviation carried out 17 strikes on invaders’ concentration areas, as well as 4 strikes on enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems.

The three hundred and fifteenth day of the Russian full-scale invasion continues.

"The three hundred and fifteenth day of the Russian full-scale invasion continues.

The enemy continues to move personnel, weapons, military equipment and ammunition to the combat areas. In addition to railway transportation, it uses military transport and civil aviation.

During the current day the enemy launched 3 missile attacks on civilian objects in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, carried out 9 air strikes and 14 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

The threat of air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities remains on the whole territory of Ukraine.

The enemy is focusing its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors and is trying to improve the tactical situation in the Kupyansk sector. At Novopavlivske, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions it is conducting defense. It is carrying out engineering equipment of positions and mining of the area along the left bank of the Dnipro river.

In Volyn, Polissya, Siversky and Slobozhansky directions the situation is stable, no signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions the areas of Karpovychi, Leonivka and Hremyach in Chernihiv region were shelled with tanks, mortars and artillery; Novovasylivka - Sumy and Krasne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Gatyshche, Vovchansk, Ustynivka, Figolivka and Dvorichna in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk and Lyman directions 15 settlements were shelled with tanks and the whole range of artillery. Among them are Masiutivka, Zakhidne, Kupyansk, Kotlyarivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region and Ivanivka, Ploschanka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova in Luhansk region.

Over 30 localities were shelled in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. In particular, these are Spirne, Berestove, Vesele, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, Zolota Niva, Vuhledar, Mykilski Dachi and Prechystivka in Donetsk region came under fire of the occupants.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson sectors, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery near more than 40 settlements. They do not stop terrorizing the civilian population of cities and towns along the right bank of the Dnipro river. Civilian infrastructure of Dorozhnyanka, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Lukyanivske and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region and Havrylivka, Dudchany, Ivanivka, Antonivka and Dniprovske in Kherson region suffered from artillery shelling by Russian occupants.

In the city of Luhansk, in the neurological department of the Luhansk regional clinical hospital, the occupants are treating more than 100 mercenaries of the private military company "Wagner".

During the day, our aviation carried out 17 strikes on the areas of invaders' concentration, as well as 4 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have fired at the control point, 2 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment and ammunition depot of the enemy," - the report of Armed Forces General Staff reads.