The US is preparing a new aid package. They may provide more HIMARS, - Kirby

In coming weeks, he United States intends to provide Ukraine with new military assistance, which should include additional HIMARS systems.

This was announced by White House spokesman John Kirby, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to DW.

At an online briefing, he said that the assistance could be provided in the coming days or weeks.

On December 21, the United States announced another package of military assistance to Ukraine, which included the Patriot air defense system.

