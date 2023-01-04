Russia holds meetings in Europe to force us to Minsk-3 - Danilov

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov said that there are many markers that point to Russia preparing for a "certain aggravation" in February.

This was stated by him on the air of the telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

"They are getting ready for this," Danilov said.

According to him, now there are many markers that indicate that in February "they will have another attempt to resolve this issue."

Read more: Yermak on end of war: There will be no "Minsk-2", "Normandy agreements". United States understands this

"Now a man named Kozak (Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, Russia's representative in the negotiations with Ukraine - Ed.) has become more active, he holds meetings with figures from Europe in order to force us to sign certain peace agreements, as they believe, a la Minsk-3. Of course, we will not go for it," Danilov said.

Among such markers he also mentioned the Munich Security Conference to be held in the second half of February and "events in New York on February 23-24". "The Red Cross began to worry about what we are killing Russians with," the NSDC Secretary said.

"That is, there are many markers that indicate that there may be a certain aggravation in February. But we should not be afraid. We need to prepare for these things, which we are doing," Danilov added.