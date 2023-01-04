Russia to focus on seizure of Lyman, Soledar, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka in nearest future - Ministry of Defense

Russia invariably seeks to force Ukraine into negotiations by force. To this end, in near future it will focus its main efforts on seizing Lyman, Soledar, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka.

This was reported by Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Malyar in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Kremlin's plans remain unchanged - forcing the leadership of our state to negotiate by force. In order to increase troops' effectiveness, the enemy will continue to form additional assault units in the nearest future. It will focus its main efforts on capturing Lyman, Soledar, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka," she wrote.

