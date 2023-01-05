Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 16 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 14 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 in the Luhansk region.

Thus, the three hundred and sixteenth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

During the past day, the Russian occupiers launched 3 rockets, 13 airstrikes, and 68 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular, on the civil infrastructure of the cities of Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, and Kurakhove of the Donetsk region; Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Kherson. There are victims, seriously wounded and dead among the civilian population.

The danger of enemy air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut direction. There was no success in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk areas after the offensive. In the Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions, it continues to conduct active defense, shelling the positions of our troops and civilian objects along the contact line.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Ploshanka of the Luhansk region; Bilohorivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Vyiimka, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Pivnichne, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Mariinka, and Pobeda in the Donetsk region.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the districts of Kamianska Sloboda, the Chernihiv region, were hit by tank, mortar, and artillery shelling; Kustyne, Mayske, and Pavlivka in the Sumy region and Krasne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Ustynivka, and Fiholivka in Kharkiv region.

Areas of 20 settlements were affected by fire in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. Among them are Ivanivka, Kupiansk, Dvorichna, Vilshana, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Ploshanka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

Areas of more than 40 settlements were shelled in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions. In particular, these are Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Diliivka, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, enemy fire was recorded near the settlements of Zolota Niva, Vuhledar, Mykilski Dachi, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the areas of more than 45 settlements were affected by the fire. The civil infrastructure of Poltavka, Huliaypilske, Mala Tokmachka, and Stepove settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Kherson, Novosilka, Tiahynka, and Sadove were damaged by tank, mortar, and artillery shelling.

Forced integration of temporarily occupied and occupied territories into the legal field of the Russian Federation continues. Thus, in the city of Horlivka, Donetsk region, the period for issuing Russian-style passports has been shortened from 30 to 10 days. In addition, license plates and driver's licenses of the Russian Federation are issued in the region.

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 108,910 people (+720 per day), 3,038 tanks, 270 helicopters, 2,039 artillery systems, 6,106 armored vehicles.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 20 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as 5 strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the previous day, in the eastern direction, units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, a Ka-52 attack helicopter, and an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV.

Soldiers of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out fire damage to 3 control points, 4 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, and 2 enemy ammunition depots.