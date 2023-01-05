Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 109,720 people (+810 per day), 3,041 tanks, 284 planes, 271 helicopters, 2,051 artillery systems, 6,108 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 5, 2023 are approximately 109,720 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.01.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 109,720 (+810) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3041 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6108 (+2) units,

artillery systems - 2051 (+12) units,

MLRS - 426 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 215 (+0) units,

aircraft - 284 (+1) units,

helicopters - 271 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical UAV - 1844 (+2),

cruise missiles - 723 (+0),

warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4759 (+14) units,

special equipment - 182 (+1).

"The data is being verified," the message reads.