Information about alleged destruction of HIMARS installations by Russia is not confirmed, - Kirby

The White House said on Wednesday that there is no confirmation of reports from Moscow that the Russian military destroyed US-supplied HIMARS surface-to-air missiles in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a progress report on Tuesday that missile and airstrikes in eastern Ukraine destroyed "two launch pads for US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems."

US national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday: "I've seen Russian claims that they hit the HIMAR system, and in response to that, we don't have any information to support that report."

Kirby added that the Russians have released similar messages before, suggesting it was part of President Putin's disinformation campaign.

"Let's be very frank. This is Russia's war against Ukraine. ... And Putin can claim as much as he wants that this is some kind of fight against the West, that this is vital for its security, that this is the USA against Russia, that this is NATO against Russia - we all know this is complete nonsense.

Russia is the one who committed violence against the Ukrainian people on a scale that is completely historic and unprecedented. And we provide and will continue to provide them with the systems and assistance they need for self-defense," Kirby emphasized.

