US will not transfer Abrams tanks to Ukraine for technical reasons, - WP

In the USA, the transfer of Abrams M2 heavy tanks to Ukraine is ruled out, and this is explained by technical reasons.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Washington Post, this was reported by a high-ranking official of the Biden administration.

According to him, the tanks weigh 55 tons and have a gas turbine engine that uses a lot of fuel. They can also break down more often and require a lot of maintenance experience.

"Battle tanks are so heavy that then-President Trump was denied plans to include them in the 4th of July 2019 celebration in Washington, D.C., because their steel tracks would destroy the city's streets," the publication notes.

