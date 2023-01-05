This and next heating season, Ukraine will live at expense of its own gas production, - Halushchenko

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that heat generation will carry a significant load.

"Now the main task is to pass the heating season. However, the load on heat generation will be maintained throughout the year. The Russians occupied our largest nuclear power plant - ZNPP, in addition, because of them we lost about 90% of wind generation and up to 40% of solar generation.

Thus, heat generation will carry a significant load," the head of the ministry explained.

According to him, during the last three months, the energy facilities of Ukraine have been subjected to daily shelling by the enemy. Therefore, the situation in the coal industry, as well as in the energy sector of the state in general, is quite difficult.

"This and the next heating season, we will live at the expense of our own production. And this is a fact that must be accepted and based on it, we must calculate further plans," Halushchenko concluded.

