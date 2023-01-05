Ukraine’s economy shrank by 30.4%. This is biggest drop since independence, - Ministry of Economy

In 2022, Ukraine’s GDP fell by 30.4% (2%). This is the largest reduction during the entire period of independence of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Censor.NET informs.

"During 2022, the economy of Ukraine suffered the greatest losses, damages, and damages in the entire history of independence caused by the Russian Federation, scaling its terror, which began back in 2014, on February 24 along the entire length of the common border and from the territory of Belarus and occupied Crimea," said First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliya Svyridenko.

At the same time, a drop of 30.4% is a better indicator than predicted by previous forecasts.

She added that the successes of the defense forces of Ukraine on the battlefield, the coordinated work of the government and business, the indomitable spirit of the population, the speed of restoration of destroyed critical infrastructure facilities by domestic services, as well as systematic financial support from international partners made it possible to maintain the economic front and continue the movement in the direction of victory.

It was previously reported that the government expects GDP growth of 1% in 2023. At the same time, inflation should slow down to 22.5%.