German opposition demands that Scholz initiate supply of tanks to Ukraine with allies

The opposition faction of the Christian Social Union (CSU) in the Bundestag called on the German government, together with its NATO partners, to come up with a European initiative to supply Western-style battle tanks to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP, the head of the CSU faction in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, stated this in an interview with DPA.

"We want Ukraine to be able to exercise its right to self-defense. For this, it needs more heavy weapons, including Leopard 2 tanks," Dobrindt said.

"The German government should come up with a European initiative regarding the joint supply of battle tanks," he added.

