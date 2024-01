Ruscists hit the center of Kherson.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

The Russian occupiers have just attacked the central part of Kherson - they hit a house.

A 20-year-old boy died of his injuries on the spot.

Read more: Occupiers shelled Kherson region 41 times, during past day, 3 people were injured, - RMA