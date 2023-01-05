It became known about presence of Western-made parts in Iranian drones even after first attacks in September, - Air Force

It became known about the presence of Western-made parts in Iranian drones even after the first attacks of the Russian Federation in September.

This was reported by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"It was known, yes, that the USA, meaning the companies, are manufacturers of these spare parts for those drones that were captured by the survivors in September. That is, they were knocked down or landed on tree branches themselves. It was investigated immediately back in September, and already now there are certain conclusions that indeed Iran received them," he said.

Ignat noted that Ukraine will quickly make the data public, but Western countries are very cautious about it, because "a legal framework is needed where it needs to be contained."

The spokesman of the Air Force added that Iran will certainly try by all means to avoid the strengthening of sanctions and to deny the provision of drones to the Russian Federation.

"Perhaps, Russia will open a fake factory of these Iranian drones, which will supposedly be produced on its territory," he noted.

Also remind, that earlier it was reported that more than a dozen companies from the USA discovered technologies in Iranian drones used by the Russian Federation.

