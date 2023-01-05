France is helping to convince both Russia and Ukraine to create protective zone at ZNPP, - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kolonna
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, this was stated by the head of the Foreign Ministry of France, Catherine Colonna.
According to her, France "helps the International Atomic Energy Agency and its director Rafael Grossi, who undertook this difficult mission, to try to convince both Russia and Ukraine to establish a protective zone."
When asked about a possible new telephone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the head of the French Foreign Ministry said that it was "not planned", but "it is possible that they will talk, as they talked to each other before."
"It (dialogue - Ed.) remains useful, in particular, to try to limit the risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP," Kolonna added.