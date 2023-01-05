Germany handed over batch of military aid to Ukraine: 8x8 trucks, drones, tractors, EW, BREM, and other

Germany handed over drones, anti-drone equipment, modular military trucks, dozens of pickup trucks, trailers for transporting heavy equipment and other military aid to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The list is published on the website of the German government, Censor.NET reports.

In this list:

30 drone detection systems;

27 sensors and "jammers" for protection against drones;

8 reconnaissance drones;

17 8x8 trucks;

12 heavy-duty trailers;

1 M1070 tank transporter;

7 tracked/remotely controlled infantry vehicles for support missions;

2 armored repair and evacuation vehicles;

63 pickup trucks;

20 launchers (70 mm) on pickup trucks with a stock of missiles;

21 generators;

32 mobile heating systems;

1 ambulance;

7 border patrol cars;

36,400 wool blankets.

The vast majority of what is delivered comes not from Bundeswehr stocks, but from the industry.

The German authorities also undertook to hand over 92 reconnaissance drones to the Armed Forces. They do not specify which type.