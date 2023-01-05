Putin: Russia is "open to serious dialogue", but Kyiv must fulfill "known demands" and "take into account new territorial realities"

Russian dictator Putin said that the Russian Federation is allegedly ready for a "serious dialogue".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

"Putin once again confirmed Russia's openness to a serious dialogue - on the condition that Kyiv fulfills the known demands and takes into account new territorial realities," the publication notes.

Also, the Russian dictator once again repeated theses about "arming Ukraine" by the West and also accused the West of providing "information and targeting" to Kyiv.

Read more: Abou thousand Crimean Tatars left for Turkey after Russia announced mobilization - Ankara