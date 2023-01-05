Zelensky held meeting of Headquarters: Analysis of situation on front line, calculation of next steps of enemy, and provision of army

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The day started with a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The three most important points.

First: we analyze the situation on the front line. Second: we calculate all possible further steps of the enemy. Third: we keep the supply of the army with ammunition and equipment under control, in particular with drones - both reconnaissance and strike. We are moving towards victory together!", the message reads.

