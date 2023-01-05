Dormition Cathedral and Tabernacle Church of "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" were returned to state, - Tkachenko

The commission for the acceptance and transfer of the Dormition Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to the state has completed its work.

This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Commission for the acceptance and transfer of the Dormition Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to the state has just completed its work. The commission included representatives of the National Reserve, the Miller law firm, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The commission began its work on January 2 of this year and was engaged in inventorying the property, as well as drawing up a technical inspection report for two buildings. The work of the Commission provided a comprehensive description of the property of the Assumption Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church, the condition of iconostases and icons, and other property in order to return it to the balance keeper.

Read more: Ukrainian prayer - Epiphany will be heard in Pechersk Lavra

According to the results of the commission's work, the corresponding Act of return of buildings was signed by the UOC. Despite the fact that Metropolitan Pavlo, who was supposed to sign the Act, did not appear at the last meeting of the commission, this is not an obstacle to the return of state property," Tkachenko explained.

"The Dormition Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra returned to the state from the use of the UOC," the Ministry of Culture said.

The MKIP explained that the absence of Metropolitan Pavel was recorded by the members of the Commission, and the Act itself, signed by the Reserve, was sent to the other party for perusal.