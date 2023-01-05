Since beginning of war, Ukraine has exported almost 40 million tons of agricultural products

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has exported almost 39 million tons of grain, oil crops and their processing products. The top three agricultural crops that were shipped during the 10 months of the war are corn - 15.6 million tons, wheat - 8.6 million tons, and sunflower oil - 3.3 million tons.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

According to the press service, 6.8 million tons of agricultural products were shipped in the last month of 2022. This is 900,000 tons more than in November.

The total volume of shipments for 10 months by culture: