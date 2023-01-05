Ruscists attacked Beryslav, husband, wife and their 12-year-old son were killed, - PO

The snipers hit Beryslav, Kherson region, a family was killed as a result of the projectile hitting the house.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Beryslav, Kherson region. Tragic news in the city today. Shelling by the occupiers and a family killed as a result of a shell hitting the house. This is all the meanness and meanness of Russia. In the morning they talk about a "Christmas truce", and by noon they kill the whole family "What is the fault of the husband, wife, and their 12-year-old son? That they are just Ukrainians?", the report says.

"People were preparing to celebrate Christmas together, but a cynical attack by the Russians killed them in their own home... Sincere condolences to family and friends. We share your pain and anger... War criminals will be punished!" Tymoshenko added.