Cooperation between Russia and Iran can threaten not only Ukraine, but also national security of United States, - Kirby

Cooperation between Russia and Iran can threaten not only Ukraine, but also the national security of the United States. Therefore, the States look forward to working with the new Israeli government to jointly face these challenges.

the coordinator of strategic communications of the White House, John Kirby

"We continue to see a deepening defense relationship between Iran and Russia. And that worries us not only because of the war in Ukraine but because of what it could mean for our national security interests in the Middle East and the interests of our partners there." Kirby said.

He recalled the hundreds of drones provided by Iran to Russia. He also noted that the US government is looking forward to working with the new Israeli government, including to counter the challenges posed by Iran: "We are confident that we will be able to continue working toward these common goals."