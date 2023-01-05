Personnel and equipment of Russian army continue to arrive in Belarus

Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation will continue to arrive in the Republic of Belarus.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that in this way the regional grouping of the troops of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation to "ensure the military security of the Union State" continues.

With the units of the Russian Federation arriving at the Belarusian training grounds, further combat coordination activities are planned.

In addition, it is planned to hold a joint flight and tactical training in order to increase the level of combat training of the aviation units of both countries.