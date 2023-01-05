Putin instructed Shoigu to introduce ceasefire along entire line of combat in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7, - Kremlin
The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, instructed the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Serhiy Shoigu, to introduce a cease-fire regime from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7 along the entire line of combat of the parties in Ukraine.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Russian propaganda publication "RIA-Novosti" with reference to the Kremlin.
More details are currently unknown.