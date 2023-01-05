By supplying missiles to Russia, Iran will cross "red line", - Kuleba

The supply of missiles by Iran to Russia will be a "red line", the crossing of which will cause the use of all available instruments of pressure on Tehran.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, stated this in an interview with the Arab TV channel Akhbar Al Aan.

"Iran supplies Russia with drones that Russia uses to attack our cities and critical infrastructure. We have also heard that Russia and Iran are likely negotiating an agreement to supply certain types of missiles from Iran to Russia. We are following this process very closely. . This will become a "red line" that Iran should not cross, because then the entire tool of pressure will be used to force Iran to stop doing this," he said.

According to Kuleba, Iran's message "should be very simple": "Whatever the benefits for Iran from cooperation with Russia in these arms deliveries, the negative consequences of this cooperation will be much greater and painful." And that is why Tehran should proceed from these very pragmatic considerations.

The minister also pointed out that by supplying Russia with drones, Iran is participating in Russia's terrorist campaign directed "against the civilian population of the country, which has always been very friendly to the Iranian people."

"And finally, I want to say that this, in fact, also goes against the will of God - to use weapons against the civilian population. And this is exactly what Iranian drones are used for: they are not used to attack our military positions, but Iranian drones kill civilians and are destroying our energy infrastructure, which works in the interests of the civilian population during the war," said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.