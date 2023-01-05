Russian leadership is taking measures to prevent mass departure of men of conscription age abroad, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on how Russia is taking measures to prevent the mass departure of men of military age.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The message states: "The military and political leadership of the Russian Federation is taking measures to prevent the mass departure of men of conscription age abroad before the next wave of mobilization, which is expected in January of this year. A complete ban on crossing the state border for men of conscription age cannot be ruled out.

Read more: Russian occupiers are conducting offensive actions in Bakhmut and Lyman directions, - General Staff

Forced passporting of the population in the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of the Luhansk region continues. Thus, banking institutions in the occupied region require passports of the Russian Federation to issue payment cards."