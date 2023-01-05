I’m planning to go to another "Ramstein" soon - Reznikov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed about his intention to attend a meeting of Ukrainian Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) soon, and a date of meeting is expected to be confirmed.

"And today, our partners have signed contracts with their manufacturers, their military-industrial complex is already on the rails, the tracks for the production of ammunition and weapons for us. The main thing is that these supplies will be rhythmic throughout the year. I have assurances from partners. Literally soon I plan to go on a business trip on another "Ramstein" - now we are waiting for the date of confirmation, where we will discuss all these things," Reznikov said during an interview for the national telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the most important thing now is that the partners see the support for Ukraine as systematic and stable.

Read more: Redeployment of Marder IFV to Ukraine should begin, - Head of Defense Committee of Bundestag Strack-Zimmerman