Putin is ’seeking oxygen’ with Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine," Biden. VIDEO

U.S. President Joe Biden believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s order to cease fire in Ukraine on Christmas Day is an attempt to get a breathing space for further military actions.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

Biden stressed that Putin was ready to bomb hospitals, kindergartens and churches on December 25 as well as on New Year's Day.

"I think he is trying to find some oxygen," Biden said.

