Germany to provide Ukraine with Marder and Patriot infantry fighting vehicles, USA - Bradley infantry fighting vehicles - White House

US President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. During talks, Scholz informed that Berlin intends to transfer Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine.

"President Biden and Chancellor Scholz expressed their joint determination in continuing to provide the necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as necessary. To this end, the United States intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany - with Marder infantry fighting vehicles, - the White House press service said.

It is noted that the countries plan to train Ukrainian troops to operate these systems.

In addition, Biden and Scholz reaffirmed their intention to continue to support Ukraine's urgent needs in air defense.

"In late December, the United States announced the donation of a battery of Patriot air defense missile systems to Ukraine. Germany will join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine," the statement said.

The two leaders also commended the ongoing coordination efforts of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine and welcomed additional donations of air defence systems and combat vehicles.