Prigozhyn wants to control salt and gypsum mines in Bakhmut area, - mass media

The United States believes that Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman close to the Russian president and the founder of PMC "Wagner", is interested in gaining control over salt and gypsum deposits in the Bakhmut area, for which Russian forces have been fighting fiercely for the past six months.

This was reported by the Voice of America with reference to an official representative of the White House, Censor.NET informs.

Yevhen Prigozhin, the financier of "Wagner" PMC, has an interest in taking under his control the fields in the Bakhmut area. He is interested in establishing control over the salt and gypsum mines near Bakhmut. There is the largest salt deposit in Europe (Artemivske) with an area of 179 square km.

The US previously accused Russian mercenaries of exploiting natural resources in Africa to finance the war in Ukraine. The Russian authorities rejected these accusations.

