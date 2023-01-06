Tension is increasing among occupiers due to uneven distribution of BK and personnel locations, - Center of National Resistance

The Wagner and Kadyrov’s militants take the best buildings from their mercenaries to accommodate their personnel on the TOT and began to receive equipment in priority over the mobilized Russian Armed Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

"The destruction of a large number of mobilized people in one of the premises of the TTC in Makiivka momentarily broke Russian society out of their propaganda world and increased the tension between the enemy's General Staff and Putin's favorites - Prigozhin and Kadyrov.

The fact is that the mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC, to which Prigozhin recruits prisoners, and the Kadyrivites, who actually control the seized lands of Donbas, are provided with better premises for the settlement of the rank-and-file. Because it is them and Prigozhin's protégé Serhii Surovikin who is the commander of the combined forces of the Russian Federation in the offensive against Ukraine," the message says.

Instead, those mobilized receive BK and premises according to the residual principle. That is why the Wagnerians are blamed by the military enemy for the losses in Makiivka because the premises of the vocational training school were in an empty area and were an "easy target" for the AFU, which the latter took advantage of.

Instead, Prigozhin's bot farm launched a massive attack on Shoigu and Gerasimov in response, accusing the mobilized people of the fact that their positions were seen through the use of mobile phones, and therefore their deaths are the result of the unprofessionalism of the military. At the same time, Prigozhin launches an attack on the enemy command thanks to a staged video in which he accuses the Russian Armed Forces of insufficiently supplying his mercenaries with shells.

Although the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces, on the contrary, complain that it is the Wagnerites who receive the shells in priority because Prigozhin is in a hurry to "take Bakhmut" and finally strengthen his power. And Surovikin's career advancement depends on his authority.

"Kadyrov also has his own interests in the attack on the command of the Russian Armed Forces, namely Shoigu and Gerasimov. However, currently, the head of the occupation administration of Ichkeria has lost his media presence and his mercenaries are more focused on maintaining control over the flow of looting in Donbas.

But even without taking an active part in hostilities, his subordinates have better support than the regular Russian military.

Note that the mercenary helmsmen themselves are also in no hurry to visit the war zone. Prigozhin pays more attention to visiting morgues and hospitals surrounded by security, and Kadyrov to communication in social networks. This is already a fact of internal tension within the mercenaries," the CNR notes.