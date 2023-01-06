Yesterday, Russians killed 9 civilians, another 11 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian military killed 9 civilians in Ukraine yesterday, and another 11 people were injured.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"According to the regional military administrations, in the Donetsk region - 1 dead, 3 wounded, in Zaporizhzhia region - 2 dead, 3 wounded, in Kharkiv region - 1 wounded, in Kherson region - 6 dead, 4 wounded," the report says.

