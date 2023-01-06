Currently, there is no strike group on territory of Belarus for repeated invasion, - State Border Guard Service

On the border with Belarus, there are currently no recorded movements of equipment or personnel by the enemy. The situation remains under control.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The situation on the border with Belarus remains controlled and stable. We do not see any threats that are currently near the border.

We do not record the movement of military equipment near our border, nor the movement of personnel either of the units of the Russian Federation or of Belarus, which would carry out any demonstration actions," Demchenko said.

According to him, units of Belarus are still strengthening the border with our country, calling it a "threat from Ukraine", and not the other way around.

"In addition, at this moment there is no necessary strike group on the territory of Belarus that could carry out a repeated invasion of Ukraine," Demchenko emphasized.

He said that there are now a little more than 10,000 soldiers from the units of the Russian army in Belarus who are involved in the exercises.

"It is not excluded that some of them will be transferred to the east of Ukraine to replenish the units of the Russian Federation. Instead, several Russians may enter the territory of the Republic of Belarus to continue their training," Demchenko admitted.

However, as the spokesman of the SBS emphasized, despite everything, the enemy should not be underestimated, since at any moment he can also use the direction from Belarus. But it can continue to accumulate forces for a full-scale invasion.