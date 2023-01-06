Yanushevych on consequences of shelling of fire department in Kherson: one rescuer died, four were injured

Ruscists attack rescuers in Kherson for the second day in a row. Today, the Russian military took the life of a Hero who saved the lives of others. The vile enemies hit the fire station with artillery.

Yaroslav Yanusheych, the head of the Kherson RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, one rescuer died, and four others were injured. One firefighter is in serious condition, three are in moderate condition. They were admitted to the hospital, where doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

"The Russians also attacked a residential building next to the fire station. Despite the fact that the rescuers themselves came under fire, they immediately set out to extinguish the fire. The so-called Russian "Christmas truce" is a grandmother who came under fire in her own home on the eve of Christmas, it is the family of a rescuer who cannot wait for the return of their Hero, these are four rescuers who will meet Christmas in the hospital," Yanushevych notes.

"Russians are cursed and miserable terrorists who kill and maim our people under the guise of faith. We will not forget! The international tribunal and the punishment of God await these inhumans!", he adds.

