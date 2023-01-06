US may transfer Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, - Politico

In the next package of military aid, the United States may transfer RIM-7 Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine for the first time.

Politico writes about this with reference to its sources, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to the publication, Ukraine will receive ground-based missiles with radar guidance, designed to intercept aircraft or cruise missiles. Politico's interlocutors say that the Armed Forces managed to convert their Soviet-made Buk anti-aircraft missile systems to Sea Sparrow launchers. The number of missiles and their exact modification are currently unknown.

The ground version of the Sea Sparrow is currently in service only in Taiwan. The US Navy and close allies use a ship-based version.

Politico's sources also say that the agreement of the United States and Germany to transfer infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine opens the way for future deliveries of Abrams and Leopard tanks.

RIM-7 Sea Sparrow ("Sea Sparrow") is a short-range guided anti-aircraft missile with a semi-active radar homing head, developed in the early 1960s.

Features of Sea Sparrow: