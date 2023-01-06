We must be ready for renewal of emergency shutdowns, - Shmyhal

The warm weather and holidays contributed to a decrease in electricity consumption, which allowed us to avoid blackouts during the New Year holidays.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this today during the government meeting, Censor.NET informs.

However, according to him, already yesterday, January 5, the consumption increased, therefore, in the central and eastern regions, as well as in Odesa, Lviv, Dnipro, schedules of planned shutdowns were introduced.

"From today, a significant cooling is expected. Accordingly, consumption will increase and the deficit in the energy system will increase. In addition, the enemy is ready to launch another missile attack on the civil and energy infrastructure. Therefore, we should all be ready for the renewal of emergency shutdowns," Shmyhal noted.