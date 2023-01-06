OSINT analysts discovered 33 applications in smartphones of Ukrainians that were developed by Russian Federation and Belarus and work for enemy. LIST

OSINT-analysts found that 33 applications out of 360 investigated are dangerous in the smartphones of Ukrainians and actually work in the Russian Federation and Belarus in Ukraine and the EU.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Molfar intelligence agency, Artem Starosek, told Ukrinform about this in The Hague.

"360 (8 categories of 45) of the most popular IOS and Android applications and games were investigated. Of them, 33 turned out to be dangerous because they were created or owned by companies from the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus," Starosek said.

He noted that applications that transfer private data of users to the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation are dangerous, and unethical - with viewing of advertisements (for free applications) or direct payment for services while using applications.

According to him, among the potentially dangerous for Apple and Android are paid and free applications, including, in particular, mobile applications for planning payments, learning foreign languages, and games.

Starosek also said that during the research, the country to which the application was assigned was determined. For example, if the company is registered in Cyprus, but most of the developers in the Russian Federation are Russian companies. And if the company was created in Russia, but all its members left the terrorist country and moved to Poland, it received Polish status in the study.





"The reason is the same - taxes. Paying taxes in Poland is normal, paying taxes in the Russian Federation means financing terrorists," CEO Molfar said.

He added that a team of three OSINT specialists worked on the application research for a week. In total, the Molfar company has 50 full-time employees, among whom 35 are research analysts, and the OSINT community founded by Molfar has 200 volunteers and more than 20,000 subscribers on Telegram.

"We actively cooperate with state authorities in the context of countering a terrorist country, and also train OSINT and HUMINT. Regarding the topic of the investigation, the materials are already available in the Ministry of Information and Communications," CEO Molfar said about the team.

He also emphasized that it is very important to constantly remind Ukrainians about the importance of information hygiene and to prevent the enemy from sneaking into all spheres of Ukrainian life.

The full list of applications can be found in the link.