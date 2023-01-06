Mobilization in Russia did not stop after first wave - Estonian intelligence

Estonian intelligence believes that Putin is preparing to announce a new wave of mobilization after Christmas, but in fact this process did not stop even after the formal end of the first wave.

This was stated by the head of the intelligence center of the Armed Forces of Estonia, Colonel Margo Grosberg, Censor.NET informs with reference to Pravda.

There are signs that in some regions of the Russian Federation preparations for the "second wave" are already underway - for example, it is known that in the Krasnodar Krai, a printing house received an order to print 5,000 summonses. "Next week, it will become clear whether this second wave of mobilization will begin and how it will happen," Grosberg said.

The intelligence officer noted that, contrary to popular belief, the mobilization process did not stop even after the declared end of the first wave - with the exception of regions where the military commissars managed to gather as many people as planned. These approximately 300,000 reservists have already completed or are still undergoing training and will be transferred to the borders with Ukraine or directly to the front in the next 1-2.5 months. If the approach is similar with the second wave, the new conscripts will be at the front approximately in March-April.

The colonel also commented on Putin's proposal for a Christmas "truce", noting that Estonian intelligence sees it as an informational and psychological operation. "Russia is trying to demonstrate its generosity and readiness for peace, but the real purpose of this "peace" is only to buy time and regroup forces," he said.

As reported, the Ministry of Defense of Estonia assumes that the Russians called up in the second wave of mobilization will have even worse training than the reservists who got into the first wave.