Turkey opposes transformation of Black Sea region into zone of strategic confrontation, - Minister of Defense Akar

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara wants to achieve long-term peace in Ukraine.

According to the minister, Ankara is making efforts to bring peace in Ukraine closer. He noted that Turkey opposes turning the Black Sea region into a zone of strategic confrontation.

Akar stressed that his country seeks a ceasefire and long-term peace in Ukraine.