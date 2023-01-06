Russian occupiers are conducting offensive actions in Bakhmut and are unsuccessfully trying to improve their position in Kupiansk, Lyman and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 6, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The three hundred and seventeenth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, the enemy launched 1 missile strike and carried out 12 attacks from rocket salvo systems, including on the civil infrastructure of the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

In order to maintain offensive potential and replenish losses, the invaders continue mobilization measures.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on attempts to completely seize Donetsk region within the administrative border. Conducts offensive actions on the Bakhmut and unsuccessfully tries to improve the tactical position on the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Avdiivka directions. He defends himself against others.

Read more: Turkey opposes transformation of Black Sea region into zone of strategic confrontation, - Minister of Defense Akar

In the Volyn and Polissia directions without significant changes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, and no signs of his formation of offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the areas of Mykolaivka settlements in the Chernihiv region and Strelecha, Krasne, Ambarne, Buhruvatka, Hatyshche, Zelene, and Odradne in the Kharkiv region were shelled.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, areas of 19 settlements came under the influence of enemy fire. Among them are Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kislivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

Areas of more than 15 settlements were damaged by fire in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, and Bakhmut of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, barrels, and jet artillery on the areas of Avdiivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements in Donetsk region.

Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, and Paraskoviivka of the Donetsk region were shelled in the Novopavlivka direction.

Areas of 16 settlements were damaged by enemy fire in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Among them - Zelene Pole and Novopil in the Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Shcherbaky, and Stepove of the Zaporizhzhia region and Nikopol - Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the civilian infrastructure of the settlements of Chornobayivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, and Kherson was damaged by enemy artillery shelling. There are casualties among civilians.

Read more: Bradley infantry fighting vehicle is tank killer, they will give Ukraine advantage on battlefield, - Pentagon

The enemy continues to suffer losses. On January 5, 2023, the location of the Russian occupation troops in Havrylivka Druha, Kherson Region, was confirmed to have been destroyed. Currently, it is known that up to 100 wounded servicemen were brought to local hospitals. Information about eliminated invaders is being clarified.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation struck the area where the Russian occupiers were concentrated. The results of the damage are being clarified.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the day carried out fire damage to 2 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy."