Russia plans to mobilize additional 500 thousand people after winter holidays - DIU

Russia plans to mobilize in January-February 2023 another 500 thousand people in addition to those 300 thousand who were mobilized in October 2022.

This was stated by Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UT.

According to Skibitskyi, the newly mobilized will take part in a number of Russian offensive operations in spring and summer in eastern and southern Ukraine.

"We expect that they will conduct offensive operations in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, and possibly in Zaporizhzhia region, and defensive operations in Kherson and Crimea. This is the number of people they will need to perform such a task," Skibitskyi said, explaining why the DIU expects half a million to be mobilized.

Skibitskyi noted that it would take Russia about two months to assemble the military formations, and any Russian success on the battlefield would depend on how well the Russians are equipped and trained. According to him, much will also depend on the continued supply of Western ammunition and weapons to Ukraine to equip the new reserve units that Ukraine is currently preparing.

The DIU representative believes that if Russia loses at this stage, within the next 6-7 months, Russian President Vladimir Putin "will fail". According to Skibitskyi, Russia will announce a new wave of mobilization on January 15 after the winter holidays.