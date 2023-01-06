Occupants plan to mobilize 2000 people in Horlivka, - National Resistance Center

In temporarily occupied Horlivka, Russian "military commissariats" have been set a plan to mobilize 2000 people, and even civil servants are being removed from reservation for this purpose.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by National Resistance Center.

According to the NRC, the occupation "military commissariats" in Horlivka received an order to mobilize another 2000 people. In this regard, the reservation is removed even from Russian civil servants who were transferred to Ukraine.

For example, in the occupied territories of Donetsk region in the local traffic police, the former management, which consisted of collaborators, was replaced by Russians, and ordinary inspectors were informed that the reservation was cancelled.

Today, Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that Russia intends to mobilize another 500,000 people in January in addition to the 300,000 who were drafted in October.

Read more: 59 civilians killed in Donbas since 2017, - OSCE