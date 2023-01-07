Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 14 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 10 settlements in the Donetsk region and 4 in the Luhansk region.

Thus, the three hundred and eighteenth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 1 missile strike and fired 20 rounds from multiple rocket launchers.

The danger of air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The main efforts of the enemy are focused on attempts to completely capture the Donetsk region within the administrative border. Conducts offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Ozarianivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Sil, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Pobeda in the Donetsk region.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Bochkove, Komisarove, Krasne, Zelene, Ambarne, Buhruvatka, Hatyshche, and Odradne of the Kharkiv region.

Areas of more than 20 settlements were shelled in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. Among them are Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka and Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

Areas of more than 20 settlements were damaged by fire in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, these are Yakovlivka, Spirne, Berestovka, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, and New York of the Donetsk region.

Avdiivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region came under fire in the Avdiivka direction.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the enemy shelled Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas of 23 settlements were affected by the occupiers' fire. Among them are Zelene Pole and Novopil of the Donetsk region; Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Shcherbaky, and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not stop shelling populated areas along the right bank of the Dnipro River. In particular, the civil infrastructure of Chornobaiivka, Antonivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, and Kherson was affected, and there are victims among civilians.

The Russian invaders continue to put psychological and physical pressure on the civilian population of the temporarily occupied and occupied territories. In particular, in the city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupying forces forced about 3,000 workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to obtain so-called Russian passports. The Ukrainian hryvnia was taken out of circulation in the city by threatening entrepreneurs with fines and confiscation of property. The number of residential premises seized by the occupiers and abandoned by forced migrants has increased significantly.

Due to the non-implementation of the plan to recruit volunteers for the Territorial Defense Forces in the Belgorod region, the local police were involved in the recruitment campaign. Servicemen go around apartments and houses, conduct a census of the male population of draft age and conduct discussions on the popularization of the service.

During the past day, the Ukrainian air force struck 1 area of concentration of the occupiers, and our units of missile troops and artillery carried out fire damage to 4 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower and military equipment, as well as 2 of his warehouses of fuel and lubricants.