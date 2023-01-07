Russia has violated self-proclaimed "ceasefire", - Pentagon

Despite the unilateral "ceasefire" announced by Russia, allegedly in connection with the celebration of Christmas according to the Orthodox tradition, the Russian military continued to conduct combat operations.

This was stated by the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Laura Cooper, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

"As for Putin's statement on the ceasefire, I can tell you that today in Ukraine we are witnessing hostilities, even if it is formally a "window" for a ceasefire," she said.

According to Cooper, Russian troops need rest and rearmament, and the "truce" announced by Russia is not long enough to implement this.

"Again, this is Putin's statement, which we should take with a certain degree of skepticism. This is the same man who said he would not invade Ukraine," the Pentagon representative emphasized.

Later, to a clarifying question, whether it is possible to say that it was the Russian forces who violated the self-declared "ceasefire", Cooper said: "I can confirm that the hostilities are ongoing. And of course, the Russians are fighting on the ground. So yes."

