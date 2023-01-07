Last day, Russians killed 3 civilians, another 14 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian soldiers killed 3 civilians in Ukraine yesterday, 14 more people were injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 01.06.2023 (as of 09:00 a.m. 07.01.2023):

Donetsk region - 2 dead, 7 wounded.

Kherson region - 1 dead, 7 injured," the message reads.

