USA and Italy discussed supply of weapons to Ukraine, in particular provision of SAMP-T systems

The US is asking Italy to speed up the next military aid package for Ukraine. It may include SAMP-T systems.

Sources of the publication in diplomatic circles reported that the issue of air defense supplies was discussed by Jake Sullivan, the assistant to the US president for national security, and Francesco Talo, the diplomatic adviser to the Italian prime minister, during a telephone conversation.

It is worth noting that the White House stated that the negotiations between Sullivan and Talo took place on January 5.

Among other things, the representatives of the two countries discussed the supply of weapons to Ukraine. It was about a battery of SAMP-T complexes. Italy has not yet approved a sixth military aid package, but may do so soon.

The publication notes that Italy has five operational SAMP-T air defense batteries and one training one that lacks a launcher. However, work on its modernization has been going on for several months.

The SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile complex is produced by the French-Italian company Eurosam. It is a ground-based air-to-air system. The target detection range is 80 km.

The key components of the system are the Aster 30 missile and the Arabel functional radar. This air defense system has a minimum reaction time and a high rate of fire. It can fire eight missiles in ten seconds.

SAMP-T can protect military units or infrastructure facilities. With the help of this installation, you can destroy aircraft, as well as shoot down cruise and anti-radar missiles.

