Border snipers stopped attack of Russians near Bakhmut and eliminated commander of occupiers, - SBS

Military personnel of the State Border Service of Ukraine as part of the Defense Forces stopped the advance of a unit of Russian troops in one of the directions near Bakhmut.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SBS.

"The border sniper group stopped the advance of the enemy's infantry in one of the directions near Bakhmut. The occupiers' rifle unit was advancing to attack the stronghold of the Ukrainian defenders," the report says.

It is noted that the snipers killed the head of the unit and eliminated the commander and the machine gunner with well-aimed shots.

"The occupiers, having lost control of the unit, were afraid to attack and ran away," added the SBS

